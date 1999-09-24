Announcement

What thoughts you have when you realize your online persona(s) are 20 years old?

    What thoughts you have when you realize your online persona(s) are 20 years old?

    In the case of this forum and my login here, it is 20 years old. 20 years! That's a lot...

    If I made a kid when I created a login here, it would be a grown man/woman by now... wow

    It feels so strange, puts me into a philosophical mood. I must be getting old, without noticing it.

    I can't really say that this forum holds 20 years of my evolving thoughts, opinions, records of what happened to me... because I stopped being active at some point.

    But for some of you, the more active folk, that is true too, I guess. You can look at old threads and trace how you evolved from the leftie youth of yesteryear into the grumpy conservative you are now. Or the other way around?

    What's the first thing that comes to mind when you realize somewhere online (not neccessarily Apolyton) "man, I've been here for 10/15/20 years now..."?
    The screaming fart in my avatar, from some demonstration somewhere (against Americans in Iraq, perhaps?) is also an older man now. I wonder if he's still angry. Probably. America is still anger-worthy. Perhaps he has kids now, that are also angry, as is befitting.

