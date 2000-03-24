They always f*ck you in the walkthrough!

Couple weeks ago I was called by Microsoft. I think it was Bill Gates himself who used some silly accent to mask the fact that he's Bill Gates and doesn't work for Microsoft anymore.
However, he was very kind and offered me a walkthrough to eradicate all kinds of viruses and malware when I go to his website and enter stuff.
Can you believe this? If I had trusted him more back then I'd be safe from the virus by now, even when using 5G.
