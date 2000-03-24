Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

I wanted to buy oil to make some extra bucks...

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    I wanted to buy oil to make some extra bucks...

    ... but they asked ppl to bring their own barrels when they want to get oil
    Blah
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Kramerica Industries may have a product that can help you!

    https://youtu.be/OLFcVbJUSDs
    "tout comprendre, c'est tout pardonner"

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X