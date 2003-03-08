Who were Kid and BK and what did they do?

Kidicious: Former Communist turned Christian Existentialist something-or-other. Probable undiagnosed schizophrenic (or related disorder). Caricature of conservatism with fondness for utterly bizarre non sequiturs. Dominated OT discourse for well over a year before eventually saying so many offensive things he got permabanned.
Ben Kenobi: Extremely bigoted Catholic Gish Gallop enthusiast. Treated trolling like a full-time job. Banned many times, always came back until (I am told) he got a girlfriend.
Whenever either was around, productive conversation was effectively impossible, because literally any new topic would be hijacked within minutes by one or both saying something asinine, offensive, and only tangentially related at best to the topic at hand. And most people, for reasons I still do not understand, could not resist any opportunity to argue with them even though the arguments never ended or changed. The OT was overwhelmed with threads about their loathing for Muslims, homosexuals, Mexicans, and whatever else; the few threads they did not hijack got buried. People who did not like arguing these topics with reactionary dullards (like me, or Lori) consequently took extended vacations from the site.
Comment