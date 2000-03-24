Ducks vs Locusts

China could deploy 100,000 ducks to neighbouring Pakistan to help tackle swarms of crop-eating locusts, according to reports.
Pakistan declared an emergency earlier this month saying locust numbers were the worst in more than two decades.
An agricultural expert behind the scheme says a single duck can eat more than 200 locusts a day and can be more effective than pesticides.
However, another researcher questioned whether the ducks would be effective.
Millions of the insects have also been devastating crops in parts of East Africa.
The Chinese government announced this week it was sending a team of experts to Pakistan to develop "targeted programmes" against the locusts.
I'm for the ducks in this. However, I'm also concerned about having armies of ducks around. Could be they evolve and demand their own country after they defeated the locust menace...think of planet of apes, just with ducks.
And while ppl may have legitimate sympathies for the duck cause we should not support any extreme duckist movements just because we need those ducks as allies against them locusts!