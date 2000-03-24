New Year's Resolutions 2020

Late, but it's still january, so...
I think I'll make more use of "mythical" and "so-called" this year than ever before. Why? Because I can.
Kinda like "I called your so-called pizza service over an hour ago for an order, but still nothing, so will this mythical pizza ever arrive???"
