New Year's Resolutions 2020

  • #1

    New Year's Resolutions 2020

    Late, but it's still january, so...

    I think I'll make more use of "mythical" and "so-called" this year than ever before. Why? Because I can.

    Kinda like "I called your so-called pizza service over an hour ago for an order, but still nothing, so will this mythical pizza ever arrive???"
    Blah
