Status Update ... ithreadi

Just popping in to get a feel for where everyone stands in life now, since I've been mostly away for ages. I did my first day of my second semester in the local community college's respiratory therapy program today; I graduate April 2021. I had my tenth wedding anniversary last September. I have three boys, aged 8, 5, and seven months. I'm living in a really weird house in the Florida Panhandle, working part-time as a retail pharmacy tech to slow the drain on my savings from being a student. Pyrebound has a hundred-odd regular readers. Life is pretty good, all in all. How about you? What's going on in your lives?
