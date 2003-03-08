Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Status Update ... ithreadi

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Status Update ... ithreadi

    Just popping in to get a feel for where everyone stands in life now, since I've been mostly away for ages. I did my first day of my second semester in the local community college's respiratory therapy program today; I graduate April 2021. I had my tenth wedding anniversary last September. I have three boys, aged 8, 5, and seven months. I'm living in a really weird house in the Florida Panhandle, working part-time as a retail pharmacy tech to slow the drain on my savings from being a student. Pyrebound has a hundred-odd regular readers. Life is pretty good, all in all. How about you? What's going on in your lives?
    1011 1100
    Pyrebound--a free online serial fantasy novel
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Elok is a nerd.
    להזמין ש‬ל הזבוב, Trained by Ba'al.

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X