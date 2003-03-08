Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Should we feel sorry for Mobius?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Should we feel sorry for Mobius?

    On one hand, he spends all his waking hours with Mobius's thoughts in his head, which is a truly wretched way to live. On the other, he's Mobius, so you could argue that he deserves it. What's YOUR opinion?
    1011 1100
    Pyrebound--a free online serial fantasy novel
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X