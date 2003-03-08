Login or Sign Up
Should we feel sorry for Mobius?
Elok
Deity
Join Date:
08 Mar 2003
Posts:
16517
Should we feel sorry for Mobius?
Today, 23:15
On one hand, he spends all his waking hours with Mobius's thoughts in his head, which is a truly wretched way to live. On the other, he's Mobius, so you could argue that he deserves it. What's YOUR opinion?
1011 1100
Pyrebound--a free online serial fantasy novel
