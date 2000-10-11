Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Nation State

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Nation State

    I don't like the current conservatice government.
    The streets are fiulled with police.

    I was driving and a ****ing paksitani on a motorcycle with no helmet (like mlst greeks) carrying dangerously 5 large vials of gas trying to squeesze betweeen me and the pavement and slammed against the dootr of my car.


    WHAT HACEYOU DONE GODAMN YOU?

    And he looked at me seriously like getting ready to hurt me.


    I knew the police was 5 meters away,

    I looked him cold in the eyes and said "what"?

    I wouldn't have been able to do that if not for the police (be so cold I mean, I was angry I would still yell at him)
    Tags: None
  • #2
    he fled because he had no inmsureance probably no niothing. I caught him a but further down the road (away from the police)

    He said" you're tough with the ppolice around"

    I said, so if the police was not around you would have done what?


    Anyway **** him.

    Nation State.

    Comment

    • #3
      He did some minor inmjiry toi the car, but if I did call the police they would have booked him away. (he would have most certaintly fled)

      but I was agitated and didn't see the damage at the time. He also made fun of my car and I yelled do you want to try to kick my ass you mother****ing b!tch?

      He fled


      mother ****er

      nation state

      Comment

      • #4
        I suppose the police "enabled" me

        Nation State

        Comment

        • #5
          I didn't see the damage at the time.
          I also ingored his insults and just went on and drived.

          But if I had seen the damge, I would have called the police and **** you clown. He would have fled I would have filed a lawsuit agaisnt the motorcycle number.


          But listen to this ****ing clown.


          "I came here illegally and enjoy peace and a piace of bread, I illegally drive this motorcycle, I illegally not wearinga helmet I illegally carry dangerous large vials of natural gas, I drove like crazy I I damagew your car, and I would have hurt you, but the police was around"


          Nation State

          Comment

          • #6
            That ****ing power hungry nazi pakistani should thank his tiny willie allah god I was in a generous christmass mood and also didn't see the damage

            Comment

            • #7
              I hate right wingers but I also hate ****ing rapists and bullies no matter where they come from

              Comment

              • #8
                Bu he won. He damaged my car and got nothing.
                I simply hurt his feelings

                Comment

                • #9
                  Motorcyclists with no helmets are a big source of organs, it's a public service

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    I'm sorry I was unable to give life to terminally suffering patients

                    Comment

                    Previous template Next
                    Working...
                    X