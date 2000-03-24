Whenever you think things went downhill with the neolithic revolution...

...it helps to remember that ppl have always been able to do remarkably cool stuff:
full: https://mymodernmet.com/strava-art-reindeer/
The idea of cycling almost 80 miles (128.75 km) isn’t everyone’s idea of fun, but for Cheltenham, England-based Anthony Hoyte, it’s a chance to get creative. He’s a master of Strava art—a process that involves planning cycle routes on Strava.com and recording them using GPS. When complete, the routes look like recognizable graphic motifs on a map. Hoyte regularly creates Strava art, but his annual holiday-themed cycle routes are particular impressive—and this year’s might just be the best one yet.
Hoyte revealed his latest piece of Strava art on Twitter earlier this week. He writes, “It’s that time of the year again when I cycle round congested streets in the rain looking for some festive cheer!” The epic reindeer route took the cyclist a whopping 9 hours to complete, and it’s clear to see how much planning went into it. The 79.4-mile (128 km) ride from Hammersmith to London traces the antlers, head, facial features, and neck of the festive animal with remarkable detail.
(snipsnap)
Hoyte revealed his latest piece of Strava art on Twitter earlier this week. He writes, “It’s that time of the year again when I cycle round congested streets in the rain looking for some festive cheer!” The epic reindeer route took the cyclist a whopping 9 hours to complete, and it’s clear to see how much planning went into it. The 79.4-mile (128 km) ride from Hammersmith to London traces the antlers, head, facial features, and neck of the festive animal with remarkable detail.
(snipsnap)
full: https://mymodernmet.com/strava-art-reindeer/
Comment