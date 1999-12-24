Announcement

Adolf Hitler modelled Nazi Germany's racial policies on those of the USA

  • #1

    Adolf Hitler modelled Nazi Germany's racial policies on those of the USA

    [Godwin's Preempt]

    Discuss!
    Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?
  • #2
    USA's racial policies were just a continuation of England's colonial policies in Ireland.

    • #3
      Adolf Hitler had a small ... moustache.
      • #4
        A continuation, or actually a whole new systematic branch of science and policies that were developed in the US?

        Question: which came first - the Bellamy Salute - or the Nazi Salute...?
        Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?

        • #5
          Cool, but Hitler was the one that actually killed 6 million Jews.
          Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
          "We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld

          • #6
            Hitler was just trying to catch up with the untold millions of Native Americans and Blacks that the Americans killed in their genocidal conquest and slave trade...

            I guess the Jews were the most convenient 'racially inferior'* group to hand for him to follow the US' example?



            *The US had anti Semitic policies during the early 20th century ranging from outright discrimination to refusing immigration - hence why Hitler was able to kill so many Jews in the first place!

            Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?

            • #7
              Awwww, what a bunch of adorable cuties!


              Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?

              • #8
                Originally posted by MOBIUS View Post
                Hitler was just trying to catch up with the untold millions of Native Americans and Blacks that the Americans killed in their genocidal conquest and slave trade...
                Most of the Native Americans were killed by European diseases before the colonists/invaders got around to raping and killing the stragglers.

                I guess the Jews were the most convenient 'racially inferior'* group to hand for him to follow the US' example?



                *The US had anti Semitic policies during the early 20th century ranging from outright discrimination to refusing immigration - hence why Hitler was able to kill so many Jews in the first place!

                Sure, or maybe he took inspiration from the two millennia of Jewish persecution in Europe, the place where he was.
                Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
                "We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld

                • #9
                  The UK wouldn't let Jews in either.

                  • #10
                    Theses comments are so funny on Adof Hitler





                    • #11
                      Originally posted by MOBIUS View Post
                      Hitler was just trying to catch up with the untold millions of Native Americans and Blacks that the Americans killed in their genocidal conquest and slave trade...

                      I guess the Jews were the most convenient 'racially inferior'* group to hand for him to follow the US' example?



                      *The US had anti Semitic policies during the early 20th century ranging from outright discrimination to refusing immigration - hence why Hitler was able to kill so many Jews in the first place!

                      95% of native died of disease far before English colonies were even founded. Mobius is wrong again. Also Hitler admired the UK saying “they are just like us” where as he loved to talk **** about the US claiming it was just a mixture of Irish and Jews.
                      Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

