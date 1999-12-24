Adolf Hitler modelled Nazi Germany's racial policies on those of the USA

Hitler was just trying to catch up with the untold millions of Native Americans and Blacks that the Americans killed in their genocidal conquest and slave trade...
I guess the Jews were the most convenient 'racially inferior'* group to hand for him to follow the US' example?
*The US had anti Semitic policies during the early 20th century ranging from outright discrimination to refusing immigration - hence why Hitler was able to kill so many Jews in the first place!
95% of native died of disease far before English colonies were even founded. Mobius is wrong again. Also Hitler admired the UK saying “they are just like us” where as he loved to talk **** about the US claiming it was just a mixture of Irish and Jews.
