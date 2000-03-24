I know this is a family site, but...

'Penis fish' wash up on a beach in California
Thousands of creatures resembling penises have washed up on a beach in California.
The pulsating creatures are fat innkeeper worms, or Urechis caupo.
Although they are a type of worm, they are widely referred to as the "penis fish".
The worms bury themselves deep beneath the sand, but recent storms have uprooted them and Drakes Beach, about 50 miles north of San Francisco, has been covered in the creatures.
(...)
(...)
full: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-50779461
