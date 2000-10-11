Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

The new generation

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    The new generation

    In my blood flows Greece, It has been the same for milenia.
    Fact.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    I watch the new generation

    Comment

    • #3
      Bold shameless sensitive
      with a twisted grasp of the greek language

      I admire them

      Comment

      • #4
        Somehow I am liked by them too

        Comment

        • #5
          They look up to me, whereas I look up to them
          Actually I'm ****ing proud of them

          Comment

          • #6
            I love how they mold the greek language, I am interested in their morals although I'm left behind.
            I feel their anguish and pains. That it is going to be ok.
            And they somehow respect me and listen to me
            It is a great honour

            Comment

            Previous template Next
            Working...
            X