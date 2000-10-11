Login or Sign Up
The new generation
Bereta_Eder
Emperor
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
8973
The new generation
December 12, 2019, 16:03
In my blood flows Greece, It has been the same for milenia.
Fact.
Fact.
Bereta_Eder
Emperor
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
8973
December 12, 2019, 16:04
I watch the new generation
Bereta_Eder
Emperor
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
8973
December 12, 2019, 16:06
Bold shameless sensitive
with a twisted grasp of the greek language
I admire them
Bereta_Eder
Emperor
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
8973
December 12, 2019, 16:07
Somehow I am liked by them too
Bereta_Eder
Emperor
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
8973
December 12, 2019, 16:11
They look up to me, whereas I look up to them
Actually I'm ****ing proud of them
Bereta_Eder
Emperor
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
8973
December 12, 2019, 16:15
I love how they mold the greek language, I am interested in their morals although I'm left behind.
I feel their anguish and pains. That it is going to be ok.
And they somehow respect me and listen to me
It is a great honour
