Do christians have some sort of malady?
Do christians have some sort of malady?
-
I'm not talking about those that say they are but they are not.
I'm talking about the real ones. It seems like.. they died....
-
You're not supposed to extinguish that burning hot coal you are born with and hold in your hand
You're supposed to be consumed by it
Or all else is void
-
And humility... you can't master humility
your ego pushes though in ways you don't even realize
what a clown
an absence of wickedness though, that yes, it seems legitimate
-
Bu the fact remains, you've died.
Sorry
God bless you
-
You're good in the sense that the saddle of a mule is good.
It's not that I don't respect you, I do respect you, is that I feel SORRY for you
-
If your heart aches and you cut off your carrotides, then yes, your heart will cease beating and will cease be in pain.
That's not what mortals are after
-
This is not victory. This is not life.
This is small man... this is giving up and die. This is nothing. You embraced nothing
-
But you are a christian and I guess you have earned life ever after
But to me that's so empty
-
And now let's get real.
There's nothing after. You know it, I know it, everyone knlows it.
And religion is just a pathetic wall small people have reaised so that they can live their small scared lives inside and die in peace.
AND they are RIGHT. For them.
But it is a cult. Religion is a cult. An antiquated cult. You are better than a wicked man, you're 100% better but you have died.
-
I'd be jealous the way Ulysses eating a lotus would be jealous. Forgetting everything. Becoming nothing. Staying somewhere that isn't his home for ever. Like Circe has ensnaired you, fooled you
Vomit the lotus, fasten the ropes so that sirens don't drag you to them and persevere, ALIVE, untill you reunite with Perspehone
-
However, I have to admit as this causes alergy to me that a true christian is truely a man of merit and worth
-
Dead, but better
A lotus - eater but devoid of wickedness
-
it's like you're in a river in africa.
There are some amazing palm trees on the shore.
But there's a crocodile between you and them.
You're only given a small knife.
You can try and attack the crocodile and possibly die, but if you win you'll be able to get to the palm trees.
Or you can play dead. The crocodile will not attack you.
But you'll never reach the shore
-
You're the guy with the pocket knife set out to kill the crocodile and have a miniscule chance of reaching the shore with the palm trees
the christian is the guy that plays dead.
