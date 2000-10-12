Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Civilization VI PBEM Game(s) Starting -- maybe using the "Play-Your-Damn-Turn" ... thing.

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Civilization VI PBEM Game(s) Starting -- maybe using the "Play-Your-Damn-Turn" ... thing.

    Any Interest in this? I finally tried Civ 6 (I know, I know it's been out about a million years now, right?) and it looks pretty good. Wanna play?
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X