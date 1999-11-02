[Apolyton Plays] 03 - Stomping Grounds

HELLO APOLYTON! Please join us for our second game of Apolyton Plays!
Every month, a new game to play and compare strategies with everyone. Post screenshots every fifty turns or so and tell us how you're game's going!
This month: Lautaro of the Mapuche.
Requirements: Civ 6 Platinum Edition and the 2020 Season Pass. You'll also need the four UI mods listed in the sticky post. trust me, these mods are totally worth it!
Difficulty: King
Map: Earth
Size: Huge
Game Modes: Barbarian Clans mode, Monopolies and Corporations mode
Staring Position:
Download the Save Here!
I had another project that took up most of my free time last month, but now it's mostly finished, so I should be able to complete this game. Let's see what you've got, Apolyton!
