[Apolyton Plays] 03 - Stomping Grounds

  • #1

    [Apolyton Plays] 03 - Stomping Grounds

    HELLO APOLYTON! Please join us for our second game of Apolyton Plays!

    Every month, a new game to play and compare strategies with everyone. Post screenshots every fifty turns or so and tell us how you're game's going!

    This month: Lautaro of the Mapuche.


    Requirements: Civ 6 Platinum Edition and the 2020 Season Pass. You'll also need the four UI mods listed in the sticky post. trust me, these mods are totally worth it!

    Difficulty: King
    Map: Earth
    Size: Huge
    Game Modes: Barbarian Clans mode, Monopolies and Corporations mode

    Staring Position:


    Download the Save Here!

    I had another project that took up most of my free time last month, but now it's mostly finished, so I should be able to complete this game. Let's see what you've got, Apolyton!
    I wasn't born with enough middle fingers.
    [Brandon Roderick? You mean Brock's Toadie?][Hanged from Yggdrasil]
