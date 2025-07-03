Announcement

How to increase my population FAST?

    Hello,
    I've been attempting to conquer the game on Deity difficulty, but I've noticed that my population is a major obstacle in keeping pace with the AI. Despite prioritizing food production in every city and using cargo ships to boost food output, my city populations stay relatively low (between 7-10).

    I've also tried maximizing my Tradition policies, but I can't build any wonders before the AI manages to do so (Suspended Gardens and Temple of Artemis are out of reach).

    What can I do to improve my situation?â€‹
