Looking for old leaderheads for Civ3 that cannot be found anywhere else

Hello all,
I am looking for leaderheads for civ 3. Specifically, I am looking for leaderheads made by one ''Ghenghis Farb," that I cannot seem to find anywhere, as all the links to his mods are dead.
However, many of the links seem to direct to this site, which is why I am asking here.
Please let me know if his leaderheads can still be found, or if you have a copy yourself of any of his civ3 leaderheads you would be willing to share with me
I am looking for leaderheads for civ 3. Specifically, I am looking for leaderheads made by one ''Ghenghis Farb," that I cannot seem to find anywhere, as all the links to his mods are dead.
However, many of the links seem to direct to this site, which is why I am asking here.
Please let me know if his leaderheads can still be found, or if you have a copy yourself of any of his civ3 leaderheads you would be willing to share with me