Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Looking for old leaderheads for Civ3 that cannot be found anywhere else

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Looking for old leaderheads for Civ3 that cannot be found anywhere else

    Hello all,

    I am looking for leaderheads for civ 3. Specifically, I am looking for leaderheads made by one ''Ghenghis Farb," that I cannot seem to find anywhere, as all the links to his mods are dead.

    However, many of the links seem to direct to this site, which is why I am asking here.

    Please let me know if his leaderheads can still be found, or if you have a copy yourself of any of his civ3 leaderheads you would be willing to share with me
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X