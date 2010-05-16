HELP finding Master of Myrror II & Master of Arcanus final beta mods for Civ3

Hey guys.. if any of you are or used to be members of the various old Civ forum communities (eg CivFinatics) and you tried Drift's Master of Magic inspired Master of Myrror II & Master of Arcanus final beta mods for Civilization 3 and you think you may still have the files somewhere on some old hard drive PLEASE LET ME KNOW as these great old MoM related mods may be lost forever!
(Note: Drift's original Master of Myrror I mod has been safely backed up, it's just the sequels missing)
My attempts to rescue the mods in Drift's original Master of Myrror II & Master of Arcanus final betas thread is here:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/threa...#post-15458640
Old screenshot of Drift's Master of Myrror:
