Sid Meier's Civilization II 30th Anniversary Celebration

A few years ago we celebrated Civ1's 30th at CivFanatics and since time flies when you're having fun playing Civ, it's now Sid Meier's Civilization 2's 30th Anniversary so it's time to celebrate again! Civ2 was the result of Brian Reynold's genius taking Sid Meier's brilliant formula to the next level and beyond turning Civilization from a one hit wonder to a world conquering series that would stand the test of time! Similar to our previous big MoM, SMAC, CtP, Col & Civ1 anniversary celebrations we've put together a huge thread talking about all things Civilization 2 and take a look at what's been going on in the Civ2 fan communities over the last few years covering fan patches/mods/scenarios, similar games, communities, remasters, videos & more! So pour yourself a cup of coffee/tea, sit back and enjoy the big read! And feel free to share your own Civ2 memories in the thread or comments below...
Celebration thread: https://forums.civfanatics.com/threa...s-more.702423/
Civ2 anniversary tour video: https://youtu.be/M2mjPz1gssM?list=PLZqnaGtTZxFbq3F5R6lqzyVvYzg9tRBP Y
Celebration thread: https://forums.civfanatics.com/threa...s-more.702423/
Civ2 anniversary tour video: https://youtu.be/M2mjPz1gssM?list=PLZqnaGtTZxFbq3F5R6lqzyVvYzg9tRBP Y