RELEASE: Civilization Classics Installer and Extractor for Modern PC's!

As I don't have an account at CivFanatics, feel free for someone to let them know, but I've put 6 months into this installer, still fine-tuning a small amount of bugs. The point of this installer is to make as close as a legal installer/extractor for the following games as possible:
- Sid Meier's Civilization
- Sid Meier's CivNet
- Sid Meier's Civilization II: Multiplayer Gold Edition
- Sid Meier's Civilization: Test of Time
I've tried to make this a dummy proof as possible, while allowing for using multiple types of backup mediums, such as the original discs, disc images, ripped archives, etc....if you haven't made copies of your backup mediums there are places to find such things on the web, but lets not discuss that here.
The plan here is to get momentum and fixes enough that Good Old Games (GoG) may be able to release a Commerical version of (also much easier to use version) of this at some point!
I have it under the following CC BY-NC-SA License right now so:
- BY: credit must be given to the creator(s).
- NC: Only noncommercial uses of the work are permitted.
- SA: Adaptations must be shared under the same terms.
As far as the original modders work everything is in progress of being credited properally.
Hopefully, I'll be done with the First Release Candidate Preview Series in a week. Please report problems, so I can do this!