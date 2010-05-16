From mod README file:
================================================== ================================
Attila's Conquest I – Play As Barbarians Civilization 1 Scenario (CivDOS & CivWin)
================================================== ================================
Author:
Blake
Version:
1.0 25/06/2018
Scenario Homepage:
http://blakessanctum.x10.mx/Mods/BarbSeries/ (If link doesn't work just Google Blake's Sanctum)
Scenario ModDB Page:
https://www.moddb.com/mods/attilas-c...rians-scenario
Civ News & Updates:
https://blakessanctum.wordpress.com/tag/civilization/
Demonstration Video:
youtu.be/TyFLI_B_Cbg?list=PLZqnaGtTZxFbq3F5R6lqzyVvYzg9tRBP Y
Screenshots:
The Series:
Attila's Conquest 1 – Play As Barbarians in Civilization 1 (You are here!)
Attila's Conquest 2 – Play As Barbarians in Civilization 2 (Coming soon)
Attila's Conquest 3 – Play As Barbarians in Civ2 Test of Time (Coming soon)
HYKGOMP 2217 - Play As Aliens in Alpha Centauri
Attila's Conquest 4 – Play As Barbarians in Civ Call to Power (Coming less soon)
Attila's Conquest 5 – Play As Barbarians in Call to Power 2 (Coming less soon)
Attila's Conquest 6 – Play As Barbarians in Civilization 3 (Coming not so soon)
Attila's Conquest 7 – Play As Barbarians in Civilization 4 (Coming very not soon lol)
================================================== ================================
Contents:
1. About
2. Installation Instructions
3. Known Issues & Strategies
4. Version History
5. Credits
6. DOWNLOAD
================================================== ================================
1. About:
When I was a young boy playing Civilization 1 in the mid 1990s I remember coming across a hex editing guide for Civ1 save games and noticed that you could change the player controlled Civ to even the 8th Barbarian faction in slot 0. I tried it out and was amazed to see that it actually worked! There I was playing the red faction as ruler Attila the Hun! I had a fun game mucking around however due to the severe limitations on the Barbarians I didn't get very far and was quickly defeated.
Fast forward nearly 25 years and I decided it would be fun to try again and really see if I could find ways to actually win a game as the Barbarians and see what would happen when you kill all the other Civs. I created a thread at the CivFanatics forums to discuss strategies and if it was also possible to take control of the Barbs in the Windows version of Civ1 here:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/threa...tion-1.632894/
I had recently discovered Honzas ‘DOS Tileset for CivWin' mod and made my own ‘CivWin Soundtrack Overhaul Mod' to convert Civilization 1 for Windows into a more DOS like experience. So I really wanted to play my Barbarian game in that instead of DOS however I didn't have much luck in starting a Barb game in CivWin so I gave up and played my game in CivDOS. After I finished my game I then discovered how to convert CivDOS save games to CivWin allowing me to now release my Barbarian game for both formats!
Honzas DOS Tileset for Civilization I for Windows mod:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/resou...r-civwin.8830/
Blake's Civilization 1 For Windows Complete Soundtrack Overhaul Mod:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/threa...ul-mod.633237/
Fortunately these days there are some great map editors and Civ editor programs that allow you to design your own scenario and even change Barbarian cities to have or build any building or unit you want! Using these I was able to create a fun Barbarian scenario that actually gives you a fighting chance and then was able to go on and WIN the game trigger a full victory end sequence with no crashes! The editors I used were...
JCivED - CivDOS Map & Save Game Editor by DarkPanda:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/resou...ncl-map.26932/
CivED1.5 - CivDOS Save Game Editor by C.K:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/resou...ved-v1-5.2801/
CivCracker - CivWin Map & Save Game Editor/Converter by MountainMn10:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/resou...ncl-map.26931/
Check out my Barbarian tour & demonstration video to see how I used these editors and what issues you may encounter:
youtu.be/TyFLI_B_Cbg?list=PLZqnaGtTZxFbq3F5R6lqzyVvYzg9tRBP Y
If you'd like to try out other Civilization 1 scenarios then check out my scenario preservation collection project:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/threa...cessed.672488/
I had so much fun playing as the Barbarians that I decided to make a series of scenarios and videos showing you how to play as them (via hacks or cheats) in each Civ game include spin off games like Alpha Centauri and Call to Power! You can find the next scenario in this series Attila's Conquest II for Civilization II here:
https://www.moddb.com/mods/attilas-c...s-scenario-mge
And more how to play as Barbarian video guides here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...qzyVvYzg9tRBPY
If you like my work please feel free to check out my other mod projects such as my & Metropolis's Heroes of Might & Magic 2 Civ2 scenario, my Red Alert 2 Siege of NY Civ2 scenario, my Command & Conquer Civ2 scenario remaster, my Terminator Future War scenario remaster, my Deadworld Reborn scenario remaster, my Civ1 Graphics for Civ2MGE mod demaster, my ToT Graphics for Civ2MGE mod remaster, my Civ2 Playstation Graphics for Civ2MGE mod remaster, my Civ2 Better Terrain Graphics for Civ2MGE mod, my Attila's Conquest - Play as Barbarians in every Civ game scenario series, my old Star Wars Civ2 scenario, my new Master of Magic Enhanced Civ2ToT scenario, and my Civ1 Soundtrack Overhaul mod. I'm also the creator of the popular Star Trek TNG GZDoom and Quest For Glory IV 3D Hexen GZDoom mods.
================================================== ================================
2. Installation Instructions:
CivDOS:
CivWin:
================================================== ================================
3. Known Issues & Strategies:
The bad news:
No tax, no science, cannot change build queue (will also crash civwin), many units will auto pillage squares, AI players last city units are invulnerable, and finally the AI capitals have HUGE defence bonuses against barbs.
The good news:
You get lots of randomly spawning reinforcements, max luxuries however there is no rioting in barb cities, barb cities will build whatever the captured city was last building so you can manipulate if not using an editor, settlers will work the land and create cities, you can destroy civs by taking their capital after they make another city and then using a dip to bribe the city,
My tricks:
================================================== ================================
4. Version History:
Version 1.0 – First release!
================================================== ================================
5. Credits:
================================================== ================================
6. DOWNLOAD:
.
================================================== ================================
Attila's Conquest I – Play As Barbarians Civilization 1 Scenario (CivDOS & CivWin)
================================================== ================================
Author:
Blake
Version:
1.0 25/06/2018
Scenario Homepage:
http://blakessanctum.x10.mx/Mods/BarbSeries/ (If link doesn't work just Google Blake's Sanctum)
Scenario ModDB Page:
https://www.moddb.com/mods/attilas-c...rians-scenario
Civ News & Updates:
https://blakessanctum.wordpress.com/tag/civilization/
Demonstration Video:
youtu.be/TyFLI_B_Cbg?list=PLZqnaGtTZxFbq3F5R6lqzyVvYzg9tRBP Y
Screenshots:
The Series:
Attila's Conquest 1 – Play As Barbarians in Civilization 1 (You are here!)
Attila's Conquest 2 – Play As Barbarians in Civilization 2 (Coming soon)
Attila's Conquest 3 – Play As Barbarians in Civ2 Test of Time (Coming soon)
HYKGOMP 2217 - Play As Aliens in Alpha Centauri
Attila's Conquest 4 – Play As Barbarians in Civ Call to Power (Coming less soon)
Attila's Conquest 5 – Play As Barbarians in Call to Power 2 (Coming less soon)
Attila's Conquest 6 – Play As Barbarians in Civilization 3 (Coming not so soon)
Attila's Conquest 7 – Play As Barbarians in Civilization 4 (Coming very not soon lol)
================================================== ================================
Contents:
1. About
2. Installation Instructions
3. Known Issues & Strategies
4. Version History
5. Credits
6. DOWNLOAD
================================================== ================================
1. About:
When I was a young boy playing Civilization 1 in the mid 1990s I remember coming across a hex editing guide for Civ1 save games and noticed that you could change the player controlled Civ to even the 8th Barbarian faction in slot 0. I tried it out and was amazed to see that it actually worked! There I was playing the red faction as ruler Attila the Hun! I had a fun game mucking around however due to the severe limitations on the Barbarians I didn't get very far and was quickly defeated.
Fast forward nearly 25 years and I decided it would be fun to try again and really see if I could find ways to actually win a game as the Barbarians and see what would happen when you kill all the other Civs. I created a thread at the CivFanatics forums to discuss strategies and if it was also possible to take control of the Barbs in the Windows version of Civ1 here:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/threa...tion-1.632894/
I had recently discovered Honzas ‘DOS Tileset for CivWin' mod and made my own ‘CivWin Soundtrack Overhaul Mod' to convert Civilization 1 for Windows into a more DOS like experience. So I really wanted to play my Barbarian game in that instead of DOS however I didn't have much luck in starting a Barb game in CivWin so I gave up and played my game in CivDOS. After I finished my game I then discovered how to convert CivDOS save games to CivWin allowing me to now release my Barbarian game for both formats!
Honzas DOS Tileset for Civilization I for Windows mod:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/resou...r-civwin.8830/
Blake's Civilization 1 For Windows Complete Soundtrack Overhaul Mod:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/threa...ul-mod.633237/
Fortunately these days there are some great map editors and Civ editor programs that allow you to design your own scenario and even change Barbarian cities to have or build any building or unit you want! Using these I was able to create a fun Barbarian scenario that actually gives you a fighting chance and then was able to go on and WIN the game trigger a full victory end sequence with no crashes! The editors I used were...
JCivED - CivDOS Map & Save Game Editor by DarkPanda:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/resou...ncl-map.26932/
CivED1.5 - CivDOS Save Game Editor by C.K:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/resou...ved-v1-5.2801/
CivCracker - CivWin Map & Save Game Editor/Converter by MountainMn10:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/resou...ncl-map.26931/
Check out my Barbarian tour & demonstration video to see how I used these editors and what issues you may encounter:
youtu.be/TyFLI_B_Cbg?list=PLZqnaGtTZxFbq3F5R6lqzyVvYzg9tRBP Y
If you'd like to try out other Civilization 1 scenarios then check out my scenario preservation collection project:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/threa...cessed.672488/
I had so much fun playing as the Barbarians that I decided to make a series of scenarios and videos showing you how to play as them (via hacks or cheats) in each Civ game include spin off games like Alpha Centauri and Call to Power! You can find the next scenario in this series Attila's Conquest II for Civilization II here:
https://www.moddb.com/mods/attilas-c...s-scenario-mge
And more how to play as Barbarian video guides here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...qzyVvYzg9tRBPY
If you like my work please feel free to check out my other mod projects such as my & Metropolis's Heroes of Might & Magic 2 Civ2 scenario, my Red Alert 2 Siege of NY Civ2 scenario, my Command & Conquer Civ2 scenario remaster, my Terminator Future War scenario remaster, my Deadworld Reborn scenario remaster, my Civ1 Graphics for Civ2MGE mod demaster, my ToT Graphics for Civ2MGE mod remaster, my Civ2 Playstation Graphics for Civ2MGE mod remaster, my Civ2 Better Terrain Graphics for Civ2MGE mod, my Attila's Conquest - Play as Barbarians in every Civ game scenario series, my old Star Wars Civ2 scenario, my new Master of Magic Enhanced Civ2ToT scenario, and my Civ1 Soundtrack Overhaul mod. I'm also the creator of the popular Star Trek TNG GZDoom and Quest For Glory IV 3D Hexen GZDoom mods.
================================================== ================================
2. Installation Instructions:
- To install just simply extract all the files out of the 7zip archive file into either your CivWin or your CivDOS install folder. If you don't have 7zip installed, you should as it's better than all the others. https://www.7-zip.org/
CivDOS:
- If you're using CivDOS then backup all of your save game files in your CivDOS install folder as this scenario will override anything in the first 2 save slots.
- Start CivDOS and load the Attila save game in slot 0. Use the Rome save game in slot 1 in JCivED if you wish to make any map changes and then switch the player back to Barbs (loading the Barb slot 0 save will crash JCivED). Once playing you can use CivED1.5 to make any city building changes.
CivWin:
- Start CivWin and load the S_Barbarian.sav save game file to start the game. Use the CivCracker editor to make any map or city building changes.
================================================== ================================
3. Known Issues & Strategies:
The bad news:
No tax, no science, cannot change build queue (will also crash civwin), many units will auto pillage squares, AI players last city units are invulnerable, and finally the AI capitals have HUGE defence bonuses against barbs.
The good news:
You get lots of randomly spawning reinforcements, max luxuries however there is no rioting in barb cities, barb cities will build whatever the captured city was last building so you can manipulate if not using an editor, settlers will work the land and create cities, you can destroy civs by taking their capital after they make another city and then using a dip to bribe the city,
My tricks:
- Set your cities to build what you'll need before sacrificing to barbs (if you try naturally), you can use an editor to place a barb city and give buildings, build forts on mountains and hills with your starting civ or editor (barbs can't get construction),
- Barbs can't get bridge building so if there's a pesky river in the way of your army train, build a city there and you'll have a nice bridge to link your roads to.
- AI last city units are invulnerable. To kill a city you need to wait for it to have 2 cities, then attack the capital (still gets a huge defence bonus against barbs) until its empty, then you have 2 choices:
- 1 take the capital and use a barb leader (diplomat) to buy the other city
- 2 attack the second city at the same time with another attack force and then once both cities are empty you can march in without worrying about any invulnerable units.
- Settlers will pillage all irrigation and mines. So if you really need them then get the settler to do the work but then disband it after the job as the pillaging only happens when you try to move the settler off the square.
- Because you are effectively an 8th civ you are now fighting 7 opponents instead of the usual 6. Because you have to rush before anyone gets gunpowder.. you'll be doing most of your killing in BC which means anyone you kill or is killed by anyone else will return once as a new civ in a empty spot on the map. So technically you're actually fighting 14 opponents!
================================================== ================================
4. Version History:
Version 1.0 – First release!
================================================== ================================
5. Credits:
- Scenario created by Blake
- Special thanks to CivZ and AutumnLeaf for helping me push the Barbarian limits! https://forums.civfanatics.com/threa...tion-1.632894/
================================================== ================================
6. DOWNLOAD:
.