Airbase acts as completely developed square - bug?

I'm playing CivII Multiplayer Gold w/ FoxAhead's interface/launcher/patch, and I recently discovered an awesome advantage to airbases on your mined hills.
An airbase also acts as railroad, farmland if the base has supermarket, irrigation if not, and adds one food to mountains and three to hills - all you have to add is the mine. I eventually always add the developments, not just because OCD tendencies, but unit pathfinding doesn't recognize it doesn't need the roads and takes stupid paths.
-It also acts as plane repellent later, to have all those airbases on your land. The AI avoids those squares putting their plane to sleep vulnerable until next turn.
Now, since I never heard of this with airbases -in posts from 1998 at that- I assume this is something, probably inadvertent, introduced in Multiplayer Gold, or Fox Ahead's patch. Can anyone shed any light on the subject?
