Deadworld (Reborn) and Terminator Future War Scenarios

    Deadworld (Reborn) and Terminator Future War Scenarios

    Hey guys,

    As I close in on the end of my Civ 2 total conversion scenario/mod treasure hunts and site archive searches for good stuff to showcase in my Civ video series I've come across some cool stuff including something very old and probably very lost that was incomplete yet I just couldn't throw it in the trash as there was something special and unique about it.

    It's a 1997 modpack zip called "Dedworld" that I found it in the Apolyton file archives for your predecessor site The Ultimate Civilization 2 Site. It's archived download is here:
    https://web.archive.org/web/19980421...s/dedworld.zip

    There's no info on the Apolyton or UC2 pages where it's accessed and there's very little documentation inside the zip. In a weird renamed rules file it says mods done by "Luka Rejec & co" so I guess that's the author since in a very small credits txt file it does not specify the creator and merely thanks some sources ie it thanks Mike Kennedy for sound files (which are missing lol), Jeff Head for highways and monorails, and Micheal McCart's Allterrain.gif file for rivers and coasts. Presumably the rest of the terrain was then made by the author and it looks great! Nothing mind blowing of course but pretty darn good as far as classic Civ2 alien world terrains go. I've seen thousands of scenarios & mods now including many alien world ones and I cannot recall seeing this terrain set before so that makes it quite unique.

    There's no scenario file but it does include a map called Iapetus, which is a moon of Saturn. Which makes sense as the map and his terrain does match the surface style and colours of the real rocky & ashy Iapetus world!



    The author renamed a handful of techs and units but sadly there are no actual custom units or city graphics so you're literally just walking about on an alien world with half naked warriors in thatched huts lol. His renamed rules file is broken too and it took me friggin half an hour to find and fix the problems lol.

    Perhaps the lack of great content to go with the terrain and the bugs rendering it unplayable plus the closing of the old Ultimate Civ2 site when it merged into Apolyton is why his modpack and terrain just disappeared seemingly to never be played or even used by anyone else in their scenarios.

    This terrain set and map is too damn cool to disappear and it's half a miracle I even clicked on it as I was actually browsing in those archives looking for other stuff lol. So I figured I'd fix it up, convert to a scenario, and stick it on CFC to preserve it properly. However I don't have time to go and add yet another new scenario project to my list of unfinished ones so I figured the quickest easiest way was to just merge the classic Microprose Mars Now! scenarios sounds, units, buildings and techs with this one as they fit together perfectly! I kept his nations and rulers though (think I saw Pamela Anderson somewhere in there ) plus his terrain names too of course. I also used the above picture of Iapetus as a title.gif file and saved my test game as a scenario file. Figured I'd call it "Deadworld Reborn" haha.

    It's pretty much ready to go.. my only query preventing me from releasing is that I notice there's no water whatsoever on his map which is accurate lol, but I'm worried will cause issues. I can easily slap a patch of irrigation down next to all starting cities to solve one of them however I'm more worried about pirate ships. If you're playing on a map with no water whatsoever does civ2 crash when it tries to summon pirates? I know I've read that somewhere but might just be thinking of Civ1 custom maps. If there's any Civ2 guru's left here can ya let me know if that's a legit issue or not that would be great thanks. Otherwise I'll just release it now as is!

    EDIT: I guess setting the Barbs to villages only is another idea to stop sea pirates if needed although I'd prefer to leave Barbs on.

    Another interesting find was a Terminator Future War scenario!

    Just like Deadworld this is another 1997 file in the Apolyton file archives for your predecessor site The Ultimate Civilization 2 Site that I've not see anywhere else. It's archived download is here:
    https://web.archive.org/web/19980421...s/terminat.zip

    A scenario set in the Skynet triggered apocalypse future is such a cool idea (I'm surprise there aren't more Terminator scenarios for Civ2 out there considering how many other franchises have been covered), especially as it's been made as a world wide surviving human nations versus Skynet scenario so hat's off to it's creator Paul Heron. However this must have been one of his earliest projects as while he went on to do some pretty cool total conversion scenarios in later years you can see clear as day in the screenshot below that this scenario is let down by a lack of custom terrain.

    I can see that Paul brought across the terrain1.gif file from the old Microprose Apocalypse scenario which didn't really change much other than the desert, plains & pollution cells. Curiously he didn't take their terrain2.gif file which changed all the forests to burnt out versions which would have helped a lot lol!

    Once again I don't have time to take on another whole scenario remaster project but I reckon with only 1-2 hours I can massively improve this (just for fun).. I'm thinking replace the forests, swamps and jungles with burned out stuff, darken everything to give a night feel (just like the future war sequences in Terminator films), and also grey/ash out everything to give that nuclear winter feel too. I bet I can find a way better custom ruined city design too. I'll go have a play...

      Here we go.. not too bad for 2 hours work lol.

      I took the burnt forests from the Apocalypse scenario, darker swamp from Eivind’s Colonialism scenario, and replaced the jungle with the rotting swamp (as it looks kinda burnt) from Test of Time. Used some old paint shop pro 7 darkness and moonlight filters on all terrain and then converted back to Civ2's colour palette. Also played around with a few of the units to make them darker and fit in better (eg ships). Replaced the default modern cities with some eerie ones called ‘Dark Metropolis’ from Harlan Tompsons city collection but grayed our their big brown walls. Also applied the darkening and moonlight to the cities file to ensure faction colours, flags, and fortifications don't look too bright against the night world. Replaced the dimond/cell flashing selector cursor with the MOO Jr scanning one as it fits a terminator scenario perfectly haha.

      Looks more like that post apocalypse ash covered night world now that we loved seeing in the films. No doubt someone could convert it to ToT and do even more amazing things but I'm happy with this..

      Might fix up his sound files too as he made some cool ones but only allocated them to like 3 units resulting in most making default civ2 ancient world (eg sword fighting) sounds still. Then I can call it a day on this 'mini project' lol.

