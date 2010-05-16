Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Missing Final Fantasy, Dune, & Starcraft scenarios on Dustin Dunn's Civ2 Site

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Missing Final Fantasy, Dune, & Starcraft scenarios on Dustin Dunn's Civ2 Site

    It's a cruel world lol..

    There probably isn't a hope in hell that anyone will have these but I'll try anyway...

    I'm in the middle of a Civ2 website search side project as part of my bigger scenario hunting work to feature in a video series I located a webarchive backup of an old Civ2 website called The Zandanian League by DSquared (it was also described as 'Dustin Dunn's Civ2 Site' in the link to it). This long lost site hosted a number of scenarios not found in any other repository I've searched through. Some of them relate to topics of great interest to me!

    I'm a huge Final Fantasy fan especially the retro SNES/Super Nintendo ones and so I've been keeping an eye out for Civilization 2 scenarios based on it. Other than a vanilla Civ2 scenario with no changed graphics or sounds I'd found nothing in all the big repositories I've searched through. Yet on this site sits a full total conversion Final Fantasy 4 (2 in US) modpack for Civ2 by a fellow named Frank Johnson . As you can see in the surviving picture the trees, grass and hills are taken directly from the original game as well as the units and even the friggin cities are built from castles and villages you'd find on the world map. But of course this modpacks main download and 4 sound downloads were not backed up by webarchive.. such a shame that something this cool is likely lost forever..



    .

    Then just as I'm reeling from that painful discovery I then visit his scenarios section to find that there is a Starcraft scenarios called Starcraft Terran War by aland007. I'm also a big Starcraft fan and have been hunting for any scenarios or modpacks related to it and was surprised to find none considering it's a late 90s game with 2.5D isometric graphics that would convert in pretty well. Now sure enough it appears someone did.. and of course the bloody download for that is not backed up either lol. Even the screenshot wasn't backed up so I don't know how good it is, however the site describes it as having "new graphics".

    I don't suppose by some flukey chance that someone here has these?

    I notice there are emails for these guys posted.. long shot after 20 years but I guess it's worth a shot to email them and see what happens.. but yeah.. not holding my breath!
    Tags: None
  • #2
    I wonder what happened to Dustin Dunn / DSquared as his account here has been inactive for years.. his Civ2 site was huuuuge.. is gonna take me a while to finish going through all his pages. Such a shame none of his stuff got backed up!

    ah man.. there's also 3 Dune scenarios on his site that appear to be different from the Dune scenario I've found elsewhere and already know about.

    Sands of Dune by James Dahl
    Dune - Pour L'epice! by N.Chautru
    The Battle for Arrakis 1.0 by Isaac Ashdown

    They're about 3/4 down this page:
    https://web.archive.org/web/20030829...enlist/d/d.php

    No screenshots (other than maps) and wow.. no luck.. Dustin links to the authors homepages.. I find their backups and go to their downloads sections and while some of the other downloads work fine but the dune ones fail.. coooommmoooon... give me something universe haha

    Comment

    • #3
      omg there's ANOTHER final fantasy scenario on dustin's website (about 5 or so down on this page).. total conversion again with awesome imported graphics except this time it's from the classic NES era instead of SNES.. once again no luck lol.. it links to authors page where there's NO backup of the download... this is torture lol!
      https://web.archive.org/web/20030829...enlist/f/f.php

      Comment

      Previous template Next
      Working...
      X