Missing Final Fantasy, Dune, & Starcraft scenarios on Dustin Dunn's Civ2 Site

It's a cruel world lol..
There probably isn't a hope in hell that anyone will have these but I'll try anyway...
I'm in the middle of a Civ2 website search side project as part of my bigger scenario hunting work to feature in a video series I located a webarchive backup of an old Civ2 website called The Zandanian League by DSquared (it was also described as 'Dustin Dunn's Civ2 Site' in the link to it). This long lost site hosted a number of scenarios not found in any other repository I've searched through. Some of them relate to topics of great interest to me!
I'm a huge Final Fantasy fan especially the retro SNES/Super Nintendo ones and so I've been keeping an eye out for Civilization 2 scenarios based on it. Other than a vanilla Civ2 scenario with no changed graphics or sounds I'd found nothing in all the big repositories I've searched through. Yet on this site sits a full total conversion Final Fantasy 4 (2 in US) modpack for Civ2 by a fellow named Frank Johnson . As you can see in the surviving picture the trees, grass and hills are taken directly from the original game as well as the units and even the friggin cities are built from castles and villages you'd find on the world map. But of course this modpacks main download and 4 sound downloads were not backed up by webarchive.. such a shame that something this cool is likely lost forever..
Then just as I'm reeling from that painful discovery I then visit his scenarios section to find that there is a Starcraft scenarios called Starcraft Terran War by aland007. I'm also a big Starcraft fan and have been hunting for any scenarios or modpacks related to it and was surprised to find none considering it's a late 90s game with 2.5D isometric graphics that would convert in pretty well. Now sure enough it appears someone did.. and of course the bloody download for that is not backed up either lol. Even the screenshot wasn't backed up so I don't know how good it is, however the site describes it as having "new graphics".
I don't suppose by some flukey chance that someone here has these?
I notice there are emails for these guys posted.. long shot after 20 years but I guess it's worth a shot to email them and see what happens.. but yeah.. not holding my breath!
