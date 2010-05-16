Announcement

Opensource fan made Civilization II rebuild

    Opensource fan made Civilization II rebuild

    For anyone who's ever wished there was a opensource rebuild of Civilization 2, it turns out there is one! A talented member of the Civ community named Axx has worked on and off over the years on a Civ2 clone build and has recently been answering questions and posting links and pictures from his project here:
    https://forums.civfanatics.com/threa...#post-15983617

    Before anyone says it yes there's FreeCiv and C-Evo but they're not 1:1 Civ2 clones (that attempt to replicate everything Civ2 does). They're their own Civ games that have a bit of Civ2 feel to them but are written completely differently and contain bits from multiple Civ games as well as using their own unique features & ideas.

    Screenshots from his project:


