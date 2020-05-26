Making diplomacy more exciting (and experimentation less costly)

In SMAC/X, "power"/"might" relative to other factions/kingdoms included your military splendor and total area. In Civ2 however, it only counted your scientific achievements, amount of gold/energy in the treasury and total population. In SMAC/X, at levels >Chieftain/>Citizen, you had a Truce/Cease-Fire with every other country by default, so declaring War/Vendetta would immediately damage your Integrity/Reputation, but in Civ2 however, the "black marks" calculation is made irrelevant until you actually start signing agreements with your neighbors, regardless of your difficulty level (yes, even Deity/Transcend couldn't get this right). In SMAC/X, once the UN Charter was put into effect, detonating a nuke upon anyone counted as a major atrocity, and would permanently ruin your international standing, but in Civ2 however, it only seems to apply if the other nations catch you, especially during peacetime. Also, since Civ2's foreign diplomacy programming is SO dang bad, this means that playing as the Egyptians on the Small map of Earth with the default resource/hut/spawn seed/s will let one pretty much tear the game apart, assuming that they know where to find non-Shielded Grasslands next to Whales. Is there like, any way to make Civ2 behave more like SMAC/X, instead of a stone block, in this regard? I've tried looking for answers to this on CIV Fanatics, but so far, I've had next to no luck. Otherwise, if Civ2 lacked these problems, then I'd be playing it like crazy.
Also, in SMAC/X, you get Terra Former's/Workers. Why can't there be a mod for Civ2 that lets Settlers/Colony Pods only found new cities/bases, like in SMAC/X?
