Where are the old comparison games?

Coming back to Solo's guide on early landings, I'm looking for the comparison games mentioned in the guide.
These are the broken links for the threads in question:
http://apolyton.net/forums/showthre...&threadid=77410
http://apolyton.net/forums/showthre...&threadid=80550
http://apolyton.net/forums/showthre...&threadid=82647
Anyone has an idea on how these threads can be found?
Thanks!
These are the broken links for the threads in question:
http://apolyton.net/forums/showthre...&threadid=77410
http://apolyton.net/forums/showthre...&threadid=80550
http://apolyton.net/forums/showthre...&threadid=82647
Anyone has an idea on how these threads can be found?
Thanks!
Comment