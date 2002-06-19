TITAN: SE BUSCA REEMPLAZANTE / WE NEED A REPLACEMENT

Por razones desconocidas, el jugador que lleva a Gilgamesh, en la partida TITAN no logra conectarse. Visto que no encontramos solución por el momento, el lider Gilga, actualmente tercero en puntuación en la partida ha sido pasado a la IA.
La partida, empezada recientemente, está actualmente en el turno 36.
Buscamos un sustituto/reemplazante permanente para este jugador.
El hilo de la partida con su configuración:
https://apolyton.net/forum/civilizat...ix-pitboss-apt
Si te interesa entrar en esta apasionante partida, no dudes en manifestarte y pedir inscripción! Agradecemos tu ayuda!
*********
For unknown reasons, the player who leads Gilgamesh in the TITAN game fails to connect. Since we cannot find a solution at the moment, the leader Gilga, currently third in score in the game, has been passed to the AI.
The game, recently started, is currently on turn 36.
We are looking for a permanent replacement / replacement for this player.
The thread of the game with its configuration:
https://apolyton.net/forum/civilizat...ix-pitboss-apt
If you are interested in entering this exciting game, do not hesitate to demonstrate and request registration! We appreciate your help!
La partida, empezada recientemente, está actualmente en el turno 36.
Buscamos un sustituto/reemplazante permanente para este jugador.
El hilo de la partida con su configuración:
https://apolyton.net/forum/civilizat...ix-pitboss-apt
Si te interesa entrar en esta apasionante partida, no dudes en manifestarte y pedir inscripción! Agradecemos tu ayuda!
*********
For unknown reasons, the player who leads Gilgamesh in the TITAN game fails to connect. Since we cannot find a solution at the moment, the leader Gilga, currently third in score in the game, has been passed to the AI.
The game, recently started, is currently on turn 36.
We are looking for a permanent replacement / replacement for this player.
The thread of the game with its configuration:
https://apolyton.net/forum/civilizat...ix-pitboss-apt
If you are interested in entering this exciting game, do not hesitate to demonstrate and request registration! We appreciate your help!