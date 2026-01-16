Announcement

How to handle barbarians in the early game?

    How to handle barbarians in the early game?

    Hello,
    I've been playing this game for about three days and am currently on Monarch difficulty. The challenge I face is finding a balance between expanding and protecting my cities. It seems that when I grow to around four cities early on, my cities become vulnerable to barbarian attacks. Do you all notice that barbarians seem to primarily target human players? How do you manage the tension between dealing with barbarians and expanding?

    Additionally, on Monarch level, I’m struggling to get a good start without favorable terrain. Any tips would be greatly appreciated!​
