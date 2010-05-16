Civilization 4 Scenario/Mod Preservation Project

Hi guys! I recently posted here about my new Civ3 preservation project continuing the work from my old Civ2 preservation project which went on to preserve several thousand lost Civ2 mods & scenarios. Well now I've kicked off a new Civilization 4 & Civ4-Colonization scenario/mods preservation project starting with 3 large collections totaling around 9 Gigabytes. If you're a fan of Civ4 and its mods then I encourage you to grab copies for yourselves and if you happen to have your own large collection of Civ4 mods & scenarios you'd be willing to donate then please let me know! I have publicly accessible cloud storage you can easily drag & drop a collection into and I can either name the collection after you or if you wish to stay anonymous your donation can be given a generic name.
The new Civ4 preservation project with Gigabytes of mods can be found on CivFanatics here:
https://forums.civfanatics.com/threa...ct-log.700754/
The recent Civ3 preservation project is here:
The older Civ2 preservation project is here:
And I also have a smaller preservation project for Civ1 scenarios here:

