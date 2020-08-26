Collaborate on a research study!!!

Dear all,
I am posting on behalf of an interdisciplinary group from the Northeastern University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, and Waseda University in Japan.
There is a ongoing research, in which I'm also involved, on decision making processes in Civ4.
I am writing here in order to recruit Civ4 experienced players that are willing to play a mod designed to investigate the issues.
If you're interested, please follow the instructions below.
You will play as Rome, with quick speed. All victory conditions are enabled.
The map is generated randomly through Rhye's and Fall RAND algorithm. It is toroidal (wrap both X and Y).
Rules are vanilla (a standard games with 7 players), except the rules about territory, which comply with Rhye's and Fall.
---------------------------
Instructions for running the mod:
1) Check that in your .ini file (C:\Users\....nomeutente.....\Documents\My Games\Beyond the Sword\CivilizationIV.ini) LoggingEnabled is = 1
2) Download from here:
rhye.civfanatics.net/files/TestRFCRAND_rev3.zip
3) Unpack the contents of the zip into:
....game folder.....\Beyond the Swords\mods\
Please note that the game folder is NOT the one inside documents folder.
4) Launch “Beyond the Sword”; in the main menu select Advanced -> Load a mod -> TestRFCRAND
5) Start playing. The mod collects automatically play data in a log file located in
C:\Users\....username.....\Documents\My Games\Beyond the Sword\Logs\PythonDbg.log
6) Whenever you interrupt a play session, save and continue at a later time, please post here the log file and the save file at the end of each play session, incuding the end game one.
Please don't post spoliers!
