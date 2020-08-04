Announcement

Civ4 BTS Windows 10 !!!

    Civ4 BTS Windows 10 !!!

    Recently I changed to Windows 10. Clean install. I installed CivIV, added BTS and updated to latest patch. Then I got into a bit of trouble. First I got nt0_dll.dll is missing.
    Nt0_dll.dll
    exactly like that. Never ever heard of it and I did my share of dll browsing and replacing. You won't find it on any dll download site, I can guarantee that.
    No amount of changing compatibility settings, admin privileges, reinstall, installing visual basic redistributable or finesse could bring it back.
    So I had a bright idea, made copy of ntl.dll and renamed it to nt0_dll.dll.
    No dice, got the The application was unable to start correctly (0xc000007b). Click OK to close application.
    Strange thing, civIV starts normally, BTS and Colonization do not.
    Anyone with similar problem?
    All ideas are welcome.



