Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Tech tree ++

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Tech tree ++

    Good Morning:

    I just joined today, so "Hello" to all. I am recently retired and remember playing Civ I 'way back. Purchased Civ IV recently and have just started playing. Quite a difference between Civ I on a Apple Plus 64 back in the early 70's and now!!

    I have a lot to learn, but I am looking for a tech tree that I could download and print out. I like to track what I have and where I want to go (like looking at a map), and would like to make copies for each game so I can mark the path(s) I want to take.

    Thanks for any help.





    ไฮไลท์บอล
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X