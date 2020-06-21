Good Morning:
I just joined today, so "Hello" to all. I am recently retired and remember playing Civ I 'way back. Purchased Civ IV recently and have just started playing. Quite a difference between Civ I on a Apple Plus 64 back in the early 70's and now!!
I have a lot to learn, but I am looking for a tech tree that I could download and print out. I like to track what I have and where I want to go (like looking at a map), and would like to make copies for each game so I can mark the path(s) I want to take.
Thanks for any help.
