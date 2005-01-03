Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Installation problem

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Installation problem

    I need help if someone faced the same problem.

    I formatted my PC and re-installed Windows 10 so I needed to install again CIV 4.

    I made the game available for just the main user of the PC, that's me. I have administrator privileges. But, after reinstalling the game, it won't start. A message appears telling me the game must be run by someone with admin privileges. So I tried to start Civilization by right-clicking on it and using the command "run like administrator," but nothing happens.
    How this can be worked out? Thanks...
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X