Installation problem

I need help if someone faced the same problem.
I formatted my PC and re-installed Windows 10 so I needed to install again CIV 4.
I made the game available for just the main user of the PC, that's me. I have administrator privileges. But, after reinstalling the game, it won't start. A message appears telling me the game must be run by someone with admin privileges. So I tried to start Civilization by right-clicking on it and using the command "run like administrator," but nothing happens.
How this can be worked out? Thanks...
I formatted my PC and re-installed Windows 10 so I needed to install again CIV 4.
I made the game available for just the main user of the PC, that's me. I have administrator privileges. But, after reinstalling the game, it won't start. A message appears telling me the game must be run by someone with admin privileges. So I tried to start Civilization by right-clicking on it and using the command "run like administrator," but nothing happens.
How this can be worked out? Thanks...