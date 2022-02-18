Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Serb's Hot Manlove Dating Thread

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 17
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous 1 2 3 4 5 11 17 template Next
  • #1

    Serb's Hot Manlove Dating Thread

    Ukrainian armed forces had fired over 600 artillery shells to Donetsk People Republic territory within the last 24 hours. Both DNR and LNR have declared military mobilisation and started a full-scale evacuation of civilians to Russia.
    So, the nazi motherf*ckers have finally started it, stupid suicide bastards! We will wipe the floor with them now.
    Your brilliant brainwasging media would never tell you who has started this war of course. A couple days after they will cream their and your pants with headliners like "Russia has finally started its invasion!" Just like they did in 2008 when Russia has intervenued to stop massacring of Russian peacekeepers and South Ossetian civilians by Saakashvili's army.
    Back then it took us five days to crush Georgian so-called army (trained, equiped and supplied by USA). I give Ukraine three days now and I might be a very generous here.
    The stupid imbecile nazi lackeys of yours are just doing what you command to them even realizing that it is a suicide for them!
    Amazing idiots!
    Ok! They will pay now!
    Tags: None
  • #2

    Comment

    • #3
      More education for you:

      Comment

      • #4
        Originally posted by Old warrior View Post
        Your brilliant brainwasging media would never tell you who has started this war of course.
        Our brilliant brainwashing media has informed us that Russian separatists are making trouble in the Donbas area.
        Our brilliant brainwashing media has further implied that seems an evil Russian plot to seize and retain Ukrainian territories.

        Comment

        • #5
          QUOTE

          Ukraine rebel leader announces 'general mobilization' in Donetsk region amid increased invasion fears


          See new TweetsUkraine rebel leader announces 'general mobilization' in Donetsk region amid increased invasion fears

          @NBCNews
          REPLAY
          World news
          ·
          LIVE
          Ukraine rebel leader announces 'general mobilization' in Donetsk region amid increased invasion fears
          Denis Pushilin, head of the pro-Russian separatist government in the Donetsk region, released a statement Saturday announcing a full troop mobilization, according to The AP and AFP. It comes after several conflicting reports circulated on Friday about possible explosions in Donetsk, Ukraine, where pro-Russian rebels were reportedly evacuating people to Russia, according to the Financial Times. A US State Department spokesperson said earlier on Friday that the shelling in the area was a “false flag operation.” Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement that Kyiv is not planning any offensive in the eastern Ukraine region. He added: “We categorically reject attempts by Russia to aggravate the already tense security situation.”

          What you need to know:
          - US President Joe Biden stated on Friday at a press conference that he is "convinced" that Russian forces plan to attack Ukraine "in the coming days."
          - Russia is set to run several practice drills involving its intercontinental ballistic and cruise missiles on Saturday, according to The AP.
          - NATO estimates there are 150,000 Russian troops along Ukraine’s border.

          ENDQUOTE

          Comment

          • #6
            I don't think anybody here in Australia actually cares about Crimea, Donetsk, Ukraine or Russia.

            Putin is probably thought of as some Russian fellow who likes being photographed shirtless on a horse for gay porn. Nobody cares about him either.

            Nobody knows much at all and cares even less just so long as there is no war involving NATO or USA nobody cares.
            (If it involved NATO or the USA we might get suckered into at least a token contribution and we don't want that)

            Comment

            • #7
              Our patience is over!
              And you will run from Europe like you did from Afghanistan. Period!

              The Western embassies have been evacuated from Kiev to Lviv (the city near border with Poland) two weeks ago - you were preparing this crisis with all that bullsh!t hype in your brainwashing media.

              Now, you will get it!
              We will not now allow our citizens to be massacred!
              Your Ukranian lackeys will be destroyed in a three days.

              Period!

              You are a f*cking losers!

              Comment

              • #8
                Originally posted by Egbert View Post
                I don't think anybody here in Australia actually cares about Crimea, Donetsk, Ukraine or Russia.

                Putin is probably thought of as some Russian fellow who likes being photographed shirtless on a horse for gay porn. Nobody cares about him either.

                Nobody knows much at all and cares even less just so long as there is no war involving NATO or USA nobody cares.
                (If it involved NATO or the USA we might get suckered into at least a token contribution and we don't want that)
                Watch this movie of 1959 to understand how safe and sound you are in Australia!

                Comment

                • #9
                  Originally posted by Egbert View Post
                  I don't think anybody here in Australia actually cares about Crimea, Donetsk, Ukraine or Russia.

                  Putin is probably thought of as some Russian fellow who likes being photographed shirtless on a horse for gay porn. Nobody cares about him either.

                  Nobody knows much at all and cares even less just so long as there is no war involving NATO or USA nobody cares.
                  (If it involved NATO or the USA we might get suckered into at least a token contribution and we don't want that)
                  That's what burns the Russians so much. If it weren't for their nukes they'd be a giant gas station staffed by alcoholics.

                  China is the rising power with Russia an afterthought.
                  "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
                  "I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it." - Mark Twain

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    Hell Yeah!
                    Keep living inside that nice and comfortable wet dream of yours!
                    Which you did for 30 years.
                    How can you be so f*cking idiots torn away from the reality, Westerners?
                    That is beyond explanation :facepalm:

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      Russia loves to attack their weak neighbours then acts all surprised that the same smaller countries want to join NATO.

                      I wonder why all these countries that were all under the USSR umbrella hate Russia so much?
                      "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
                      "I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it." - Mark Twain

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        Originally posted by Wezil View Post

                        That's what burns the Russians so much. If it weren't for their nukes they'd be a giant gas station staffed by alcoholics.

                        China is the rising power with Russia an afterthought.
                        Just tell me, how many tanks Austria has?
                        Less than 80?

                        While your older cousin - Germany has 200+?

                        Now, please pay a careful attention to my next few questions!

                        Who the f*ck are you to have a superiority complex towards Russia?

                        Who the f * ck are you to rant about a "gas station"?

                        Do you have such an abundance of oil and gas in Austria, that we can turn the valve off and you still will be fine? REALLY?

                        So, why wouldn't you just shut the f*ck your dirty ubermensch mouth for a second, until you'll get a Russian dick inside it for sucking purpose?

                        Comment

                        • #13
                          I'm perfectly calm.

                          The Russian in the conversation is the only one "ranting".
                          "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
                          "I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it." - Mark Twain

                          Comment

                          • #14
                            Why do Russia's neighbours seek protection from NATO?

                            Canada isn't rushing out to seek help against the US.
                            "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
                            "I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it." - Mark Twain

                            Comment

                            • #15
                              Originally posted by Wezil View Post
                              I'm perfectly calm.

                              The Russian in the conversation is the only one "ranting".
                              Your calm ancesstors have found their graves in Russia, now you repeat their mistakes with an ubermensh attitude towards my people and my country.
                              You will find your graves again, but this time on your own soil!
                              Because you never learn!

                              Comment

                              Previous 1 2 3 4 5 11 17 template Next
                              Working...
                              X