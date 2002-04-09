Announcement

Grupo de whatsapp en español para Civilization VI

    Grupo de whatsapp en español para Civilization VI

    He creado un grupo de Whatsapp de Civilization VI para jugadores que hablen español. Cualquiera puede unirse libremente, pulsando en el siguiente enlace desde el teléfono: https://chat.whatsapp.com/FviuU4hWq8wDNoB5MU5RnL

    Un abrazo!
    Carlos Grima
    listas@casalibertad.org
