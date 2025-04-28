Objective: The goal of the game is to combine tiles to create a 2048 tile, which represents Taylor Swift's album art.
When you start, you will see a 4x4 grid with some tiles containing Taylor Swift's album art.
Use the arrow keys on your keyboard (up, down, left, right) to move the tiles in the grid.
When two tiles with the same image touch each other, they will combine to form a new tile with a larger image. For example, two "Taylor Swift" tiles can combine to form the "Fearless" tile.
Continue combining tiles until you create a 2048 tile or run out of other moves.
If you create a 2048 tile, you win Taylor Swift 2048. You can also continue playing to see if you can get a higher score!
The game will end when there are no more possible moves.
Have fun!
â€‹