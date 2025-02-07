Cannot access menu after battle

Hello,
I am having an issue with the game after a particular battle where I cannot access the game menu. The menu options are unresponsive and I cannot save or load my game without restarting.
Has anyone else encountered this issue? I need help resolving these crashing errors in the gameâ€‹
Thanks you!
