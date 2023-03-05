4 Reasons Why Blockchain Gaming is The Future

Play to Earn
Since we’re on the subject of earning, herein lies the equally important feature that allows blockchain games to surpass a traditional gaming experience. Many, if not all, blockchain games feature a built-in economy that rewards players for their participation.
For example, Fairy Cat (Fairycat .net) is a blockchain-based game in which players adopt magical cats called Fairy Cats and collect treasures with them. Players who complete daily quests will earn an in-game currency, called Gold Diamond (GD). GD can be exchanged for Tether token (USDT). Unlike conventional in-game items, each Fairy cat and item can be traded on the game’s marketplace for real money.
Fair & Balanced Gaming Experience
Gaming is supposed to be fun and fair for every player. However, a strong element of cheating occurs in traditional gaming that sucks the joy right out of it. Thankfully, the decentralized nature of blockchain games makes it impossible to implement cheat codes. Moreover, it’s virtually impossible to hack a blockchain game, further adding to its overall security for players.
Players Govern the Gaming Ecosystem
In the world of centralized or traditional video games, the critical decisions surrounding the game and its development are handled exclusively by the developers themselves and the company or select major investors that finance the project. Such is not the case with blockchain games. In the latter, the platform’s native token holders control the balance of power through governance rights, which enables them to vote on gaming concepts, upcoming features, and the project’s overall direction.
Possibility of Passive Income
It’s safe to assume that we all dream of a life where our money can earn us more money, but did you ever suspect that a video game would one day make this dream a reality? Incredibly, blockchain game developers wasted no time implementing several features that allow players to earn while they play and earn while they aren’t playing. In games like Fairy Cat, players will have various forms of playing to choose from, including adopting their magic cat and collecting daily passive income, fusion the new cat, doing daily quest, selling their collected items and cats in the marketplace.
Conclusion
The ever-improving gameplay, increased security measures, and play-to-earn models of blockchain games point to this industry growing steadily over the traditional pay-to-play game sector. Fairy Cat is proud to be at the forefront of this rapidly rising segment and plenty of avenues for players to increase their profit-earning potential.
