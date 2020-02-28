Announcement

Can I trust the internet service provider in my area?

    Can I trust the internet service provider in my area?

    ISPs
    have complete access to your data and your browsing history. However, there are legislations in place that forbid Internet Service
    Provider
    from selling or keeping your data past a specific period. The ensure you get top-notch privacy, always opt for the most popular Internet service providers as they

    are
    known for good service and usually are the most trustworthy e.g. AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon have all confirmed they will not sell their data to a third party. However, if you still feel you can't trust your ISP, you can always use a VPN.
