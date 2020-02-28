Can I trust the internet service provider in my area?

ISPs
have complete access to your data and your browsing history. However, there are legislations in place that forbid Internet Service
Provider
from selling or keeping your data past a specific period. The ensure you get top-notch privacy, always opt for the most popular Internet service providers as they
are
known for good service and usually are the most trustworthy e.g. AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon have all confirmed they will not sell their data to a third party. However, if you still feel you can't trust your ISP, you can always use a VPN.
