City Hall Creation Contest

Entries are open for the next contest
Contest rules
* Each player sends in max 2 City Halls
When sending in your entries, you should send in the .png file of the City Halls
You can also send in a direct link to your City Halls on Spore.com (do not link directly to the .png file). If you're not sure, just send me a pm and I'll help
If this one turns out to be just as great a success as the air vehicle contest (with only my entries, the contest never started) it'll probably take some time before next contest starts
