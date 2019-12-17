Announcement

City Hall Creation Contest

    City Hall Creation Contest

    Entries are open for the next contest
    Contest rules
    * Each player sends in max 2 City Halls
    When sending in your entries, you should send in the .png file of the City Halls
    You can also send in a direct link to your City Halls on Spore.com (do not link directly to the .png file). If you're not sure, just send me a pm and I'll help
    If this one turns out to be just as great a success as the air vehicle contest (with only my entries, the contest never started) it'll probably take some time before next contest starts
