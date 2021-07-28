Announcement

Top 10 free game development tools you can use to develop your gaming application:

    Top 10 free game development tools you can use to develop your gaming application:

    Today the mobile app development industry is on a rise than it was ever in the last few years. According to reports in 2020, the number of mobile game users grew from 1.2 billion to 1.75 billion users worldwide. With amazing application ideas, the success of the gaming application depends on the development tools used by app game development companies. Here are the top 10 free game development tools which you must ensure your hired game development company is using.
    • Game maker: Studio
    • Stencyl
    • Unity
    • Cocos2D
    • Construct 2
    • RPG maker
    • Play Canvas
    • Unreal Engine 4
    • Marmalade
    • Monogame
    The above-mentioned game development tools are developers' first choice because of the unique features they hold the power of taking your gaming application to heights of success.
