Missing old friends and Reminiscences

I just burned considerable time going through the member list, sorted by posts, adding everyone to Seniors not known to me to be an insufferable butthole -and Wiglaf and My Wife Hates Civ- for 22 pages, or about 210 members. It was surprising how many seem to still be logged in and have been by in the last three years, how few haven't since the year was in single digits.
SO - as soon as I post this, I'm firing off an email -hatchet-burying attempt, in fact- to someone who's been out of the community for 8.5 years. I recall a lot of enthusiasm in some quarters when Yin started the old-timers thread in the runup to Civ6; a pity it got moved to off topic and then two months worth disappeared.
Point being, a lot of you have a lot of email addys and a lot of old friends you'd like to catch up with... So what have YOU done about it? I double-dog dare you.
Just as well post about old friends here, too -tell stories, whatever- someone else might have an email address that's good if you say who you'd like to hear from...
