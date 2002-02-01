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2026 RAH Memorial Poly FF League

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  • #1

    2026 RAH Memorial Poly FF League

    I have renewed our fantasy football league for the 2026 NFL season.

    Obviously, we're going to need a new manager to replace SlowwHand (RIP). In addition, if anyone has any rule changes to propose, now is the time to post and discuss.

    ​Here's the team list:
    • Vicious Rabbits (Jack, commish)
    • Bzzz (Berz)
    • Culverhouse Party (ColdWizard)
    • Dallas Dwarf Tossers (SlowwHand)
    • Demonballers (Demonbinder)
    • Mingapolcos (Ming)
    • Abilene Eagles (Craig)
    • Nimrods (Mark Guth)
    • Omaha Steaks (Flatlander Fox)
    • Teh Peeled Bananas REBORN (Eric)

    ​Here's the official invite link:
    https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/f1/65466/invitation?key=ea9c6f38d5345b11&soc_trk=lnk&ikey=c e546dfe1d6bf40b
    Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
    RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms
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