2022 RAH Memorial Poly FF League

This year, we've got an 8-team league, using the same settings as last year. That means a 15-week regular season, with the top 4 teams making the playoffs as always.
I will put together a post with official rules etc, but we all know how this works.
Here are the managers:
1. SlowwHand - Dallas Dwarf Tossers
2. -Jrabbit - Vicious Rabbits
3. ColdWizard - Culverhouse Party
4. Flatlander Fox - Omaha Steaks
5. Ming - Mingapulcos
6. EPW - Eric's Extraordinary Team
7. Demonbinder - Demonballers
8. Berzerker - Go4Pin
There will be 22 rounds, serpentine style, posting here. All starting positions must be filled.
Now, let's set the draft order! I have sent a (re-ordered) seed list to Ming and CW.
We need any other league member to post a list of random integers (1-8) in this thread. I will then use that to generate the draft order.
As soon as that's completed and confirmed, we can start drafting
Sorry for the late start this year. Still, with just 8 teams, we should be able to move along quickly.
So, somebody, generate and post a randomized list of integers (1-8) and let's rock.
Good Luck, All!
