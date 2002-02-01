Announcement

2022 RAH Memorial Poly FF League

    2022 RAH Memorial Poly FF League

    This year, we've got an 8-team league, using the same settings as last year. That means a 15-week regular season, with the top 4 teams making the playoffs as always.
    I will put together a post with official rules etc, but we all know how this works.

    Here are the managers:

    1. SlowwHand - Dallas Dwarf Tossers
    2. -Jrabbit - Vicious Rabbits
    3. ColdWizard - Culverhouse Party
    4. Flatlander Fox - Omaha Steaks
    5. Ming - Mingapulcos
    6. EPW - Eric's Extraordinary Team
    7. Demonbinder - Demonballers
    8. Berzerker - Go4Pin

    There will be 22 rounds, serpentine style, posting here. All starting positions must be filled.

    Now, let's set the draft order! I have sent a (re-ordered) seed list to Ming and CW.
    We need any other league member to post a list of random integers (1-8) in this thread. I will then use that to generate the draft order.
    As soon as that's completed and confirmed, we can start drafting

    Sorry for the late start this year. Still, with just 8 teams, we should be able to move along quickly.

    So, somebody, generate and post a randomized list of integers (1-8) and let's rock.

    Good Luck, All!
    Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
    RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms
