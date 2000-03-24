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How will Trump get out of this Iran hassle?

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  • #1

    How will Trump get out of this Iran hassle?

    ...before the midterms? Public multi.
    2
    Rename Iran
    50.00%
    1
    Annex Iran
    0%
    0
    Tax Iran
    0%
    0
    Just pretend it's over
    100.00%
    2
    Hire Obama to get the old JCPOA back
    0%
    0
    Negotiate free transit of non-nuclear banana dust thru the Strait of Hormuz
    0%
    0
    Blah
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Just declare a new ceasefire every day. It's like a bug in a civ game
    "
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