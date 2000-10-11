Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

brits

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    brits

    line of events

    the semi senile biden gices the go ahead to use atacms against russia

    UK gives SECRETELY the go ahead touse storm shadoes in russia


    Putinb fires intercontinental ballistic missle (non nuclear ) in urlaine and

    says russia has the right to attack anyone suppplying arms to ukraine (inlcuding us )

    britain says we are ready to fight the russians

    my question: how? by clenching your arseholes tight?
    Tags: None
  • #2
    britain is always ready for two things


    killing serbians and stealing antiquities

    for fighting russians, go ahead btch alone

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X