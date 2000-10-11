line of events
the semi senile biden gices the go ahead to use atacms against russia
UK gives SECRETELY the go ahead touse storm shadoes in russia
Putinb fires intercontinental ballistic missle (non nuclear ) in urlaine and
says russia has the right to attack anyone suppplying arms to ukraine (inlcuding us )
britain says we are ready to fight the russians
my question: how? by clenching your arseholes tight?
the semi senile biden gices the go ahead to use atacms against russia
UK gives SECRETELY the go ahead touse storm shadoes in russia
Putinb fires intercontinental ballistic missle (non nuclear ) in urlaine and
says russia has the right to attack anyone suppplying arms to ukraine (inlcuding us )
britain says we are ready to fight the russians
my question: how? by clenching your arseholes tight?
Comment