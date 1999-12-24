Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Athens...

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 2
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous 1 2 template Next
  • #1

    Athens...

    I'm going to be there at the end of the month as I'm representing Wales in an international tournament.

    Any recommendations on things I should see...? ðŸ¤”

    Athens poly meet? ðŸ˜ƒ
    Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?
    Tags: None
  • #2
    whayt is this?

    the global goat cheese competition?

    polly meet will not be possible \\


    but go to platanos in plaka, stay away from bairaktaris

    go to acropolis very early in the morning

    got to philopappus hill


    go to dionysus aeropagitus for a stroll


    Comment

    • #3
      pnika is where democracy was invented


      take a stroll there

      Comment

      • #4
        go to the holly acropolis hill which oversees all of athens

        go the lycabetus hill
        go to zappeion



        you're left wing go to exarcheia were there is a state within a state

        really just stroll through aeropagitus


        go to theseion ( the sactifice) on the metro and just walk up to opposite the acropolis hill


        drink alfa beer

        Comment

        • #5
          go to acropolis metro station

          walk away next to what some fcked roman empoeror built ( I fotget his name)


          walk the aeropagitus avenue

          and go up the hill oppoiste of acropolis

          Comment

          • #6
            search online if there are some shows for the herodion attikus amphitheater

            Comment

            • #7

              it's right under the acropolis


              it's spectacular


              you can throw a a one drachame coin on the floor and it wil sound to the hihests of echelomns


              anyway go there if you can

              every major music act has palyefd thereâ€‹

              Comment

              • #8
                go to zapeion just to stroll around

                go to the acropolis museum to see how we f the english over the world around

                Comment

                • #9
                  apaer the fcking of the english there is the biggesa sight t athenians ancient staute collection of the world


                  it's quite a sight


                  oh also go to the national archeological museum (victoria metro station) (probably the best humanity has to offer besides welch goats)

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    go to the ethnikon laographicon museum cafee (at monastiraki)


                    noone know about that


                    that's where athens heart is

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      go to philopappu hill

                      it's milenia older than the acropolis

                      go there at night on a full moon

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        definitely walk aeropagiyu (next to the acoropolis)


                        go th acorpolis musem/ national mesuem


                        go to zapeion



                        drink alfa beer don't drink ouzo

                        \
                        go thesein

                        eat at platanos on plaka (stay away fro bairaktaris)


                        go to floisvos promenade at piraeus port


                        go to philopappu hill



                        frink alfa beer


                        eat souvlaki


                        whistle at girls

                        Comment

                        • #13
                          you have to walk at dionesus aropagetus promenate and watch a movie at theseion summer cinema (voted the best cinema of the world)

                          Comment

                          • #14
                            go to acropolis veyr esrly at the morning

                            then go to eat at scholarcheion at anafliotika (below the acropolis)

                            it's a very old very traditional vey ahtenian taverna.. frw people know it)

                            Comment

                            • #15
                              also go to panatheneion stadium it's where the first modern olympics games started


                              there are some rather rauncy statues there


                              constantly buy alfa beer from the kiosks

                              Comment

                              Previous 1 2 template Next
                              Working...
                              X