A thrade filled with good advice for our esteemed and venerable moderators

  #1

    A thrade filled with good advice for our esteemed and venerable moderators

    Please poast your most excellent advice for moderators in this thrade. To make their lives easier so that they may spend more time basking in the adulation of those who poast on this forum.

    I will begin with excellent advice.

    If somebody is poasting nonsense put him on ignore so you can't see it.

    We has a moderator called Mike who reckoned this was the way to go.

    Over to you gentlemen.
    Last edited by Egbert; Today, 07:00.
  #2
    I say ban'em all and let God sort them out.
    Blah

